Check out Sage Northcutt’s face shattering knockout from all angles (video)

(Courtesy of ONE Championship)

It was hard to believe the bone-crushing knockout Cosmo Alexandre landed on Sage Northcutt in the UFC veteran’s ONE Championship debut recently. But if you just couldn’t come to grips with it, ONE Championship released a new cut on the KO, providing the shot heard round the world from every angle imaginable.

The day after the fight, Northcutt posted on his Instagram account, revealing that he suffered eight fractures as a result of the punch, which took a nine-hour surgery to repair.

A couple days later, one of Northcutt’s coaches at Team Alpha Male, UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber, said that not only did Northcutt suffer eight fractures, but the bones in his face shattered into 30 pieces, much like smashing an egg shell.

Northcutt is expected to make a full recovery, according to Faber, and could conceivably fight again if he wants.

Full ONE Championship: Enter the Dragon fight highlights, including Sage Northcutt’s KO

