Check Out Ryan Bader’s Finish of King Mo Lawal in Slow Motion

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Ryan Bader is headed to the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix Finals. Revisit his first-round TKO finish of King Mo Lawal, as he prepares to fight Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 214.

TRENDING > Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader Media Call (Plus Full Fight Card)

The winner between Fedor and Bader will be crowned the Bellator heavyweight champion.