Check Out Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko Highlights Before Their Bellator 214 Showdown

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

The Bellator MMA Heavyweight Grand Prix Finals are set! Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader will meet at Bellator 214 and one will walkout as the Heavyweight World Champion.

TRENDING > Ryan Bader: If They Fought, Cain Velasquez Beats Fedor Emelianenko ‘Every Time’