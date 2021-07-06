Check out Paige VanZant and Tyron Woodley sharpening their boxing skills ahead of upcoming bouts | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 6, 2021
Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley faces Jake Paul in a boxing match on Aug. 28, and Paige VanZant meets Rachael Ostovich in the main event of BKFC 19 on July 23.

VanZant signed a lucrative contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in August 2020. Woodley fought out his UFC contract opening the door to face Paul in the ring.

Rashad Evans: ‘I most definitely can knock Logan Paul out’ | Video

VanZant lost her BKFC debut against Britain Hart in February and hopes to rebound against someone she holds a win over in mixed martial arts.

