Check out Ovince Saint Preux’s top UFC finishes

Go back through Ovince Saint Preux’s top finishes from his career so far, including a closer look at his Von Flue choke finishes that he is well known for. Saint Preux faces Ben Rothwell in the UFC Jacksonville co-main event on Wednesday.

(Video courtesy of UFC)