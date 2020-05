Check out Nate Diaz’s UFC debut victory to win the fifth season of The Ultimate Fighter

Nate Diaz made his Octagon debut at the Season 5 Ultimate Fighter Finale in 2007 where he won the lightweight tournament and a UFC contract. Check out Diaz's Ultimate Fighter winning victory over Manny Gamburyan. (Video courtesy of UFC)