Check out Nate Diaz’ Top 5 UFC Finishes (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Nate Diaz will return to the octagon for the first time since 2016 to take on former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in a welterweight bout at UFC 241 on August 17 in Anaheim, California.

In his last outing, Diaz lost to Conor McGregor by majority decision in the UFC 202 main event. He hopes to prove that he hasn’t missed a step in the time off when he takes on “Showtime” at the Honda Center.

RELATED > Watch Daniel Cormier knock out Stipe Miocic and take the UFC belt (fight video)

Tune in for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 17 on MMAWeekly.com. Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight championship on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic. Nate Diaz makes his return opposite Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event. Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa face off in a middleweight contender eliminator, also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card.