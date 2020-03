Check out Marlon Vera’s top UFC finishes

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera is currently riding a five-fight finish streak, including most recently a Performance of the Night TKO victory over Andre Ewell in October. “Chito” was scheduled to face Eddie Wineland on March 28 at UFC on ESPN 8 but the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Check out Vera’s top career finishes.

