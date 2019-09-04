Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov’s top UFC finishes

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the top knockouts and submissions from lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s professional MMA career. Nurmagomedov faces Dustin Poirer in a title unification bout on Saturday, September 7 live on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event.