Check out Keri Melendez’s Fight Highlights Ahead of Bellator 206

(Courtesy of UFC)

Keri Melendez has fought under the Bellator banner in both kickboxing and mixed martial arts. On Saturday, she returns to the cage for her third professional MMA bout. Before she squares off with Dakota Zimmerman at Bellator 206, check out Melendez’s fight highlights.

