Check out Jorge Masvidal’s top UFC finishes

Jorge Masvidal holds the record for fastest knockout in UFC history after his viral flying knee knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239 in 2019. Watch Masvidal’s top finishes from his UFC career so far before he takes on Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 261.

UFC 261 takes place on Saturday in front of a sold out crowd at VyStar Veterans Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and features three world title bouts. In the co-main event, strawweight champion Zhang Weili takes on former champion Rose Namajunas while women’s flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko meets former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Dana White calls UFC champ Kamaru Usman the welterweight GOAT

