HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 261 weigh-in video & results: Usman vs. Masvidal II

featuredKamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal have intense exchange at UFC 261 presser

featuredUFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 press conference face-offs

UFC 258 results: Kamaru Usman hand raised

featuredDana White calls UFC champ Kamaru Usman the welterweight GOAT

Check out Jorge Masvidal’s top UFC finishes

April 23, 2021
NoNo Comments

Jorge Masvidal holds the record for fastest knockout in UFC history after his viral flying knee knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239 in 2019. Watch Masvidal’s top finishes from his UFC career so far before he takes on Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 261.

UFC 261 takes place on Saturday in front of a sold out crowd at VyStar Veterans Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and features three world title bouts. In the co-main event, strawweight champion Zhang Weili takes on former champion Rose Namajunas while women’s flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko meets former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Dana White calls UFC champ Kamaru Usman the welterweight GOAT

(Courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA