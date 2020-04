Check out Jessica Andrade’s top UFC finishes

Relive the top knockouts and submissions from the former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

The 28-year-old Brazilian captured the strawweight title by knocking out Rose Namajunas at UFC 237 in May, 2019. She was defeated by current champion Zhang Weili in her first title defense.

Andrade is scheduled to face Namajunas in a rematch at UFC 249 on April 18.

(Courtesy of UFC)