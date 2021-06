Check out Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s top UFC Finishes

Jairzinho Rozenstruik established himself in the heavyweight division immediately by reeling off four consecutive knockouts to start his UFC career, which began in 2019.

“Big Boy” looks to rebound from a decision loss to Cyril Gane in his last outing when he faces Augusto Sakai in the UFC Vegas 28 main event.

(Courtesy of UFC)