Check out Jacare Souza’s Top 5 UFC finishes

April 25, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Though Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza is a former Strikeforce middleweight champion and has 12 fights to his credit in the Octagon, he has yet to fight for the UFC middleweight title. He believes that his shot at the belt is long overdue. Looking back at Jacare’s Top 5 UFC finishes, it’s easy to see why he thinks that.

Jacare’s record under the UFC banner is 9-3. He has finished all but one of the opponents that he has beaten, and two of Jacare’s losses have come by way of controversial split decisions. The lone fighter to finish him in the Octagon is current UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. 

Jacare was hoping to avenge one of his split-decision losses in a rematch with Yoel Romero at this weekend’s UFC on ESPN+ 8 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., but Romero had to withdraw following a bout of pneumonia. Jacare is now tasked with rising contender Jack Hermansson, who is looking to take advantage of the opportunity and skip the line past Jacare.

Ahead of their UFC on ESPN+ 8 headlining bout, check out Jacare’s Top 5 UFC finishes, including some brutal knockouts and surprising submissions.

Will Jacare add to his fantastic finishes with a win over Hermansson and finally get a shot at the UFC belt?

TRENDING > Opponent says Conor McGregor cheap-shotted him in recent boxing exhibition in Ireland

Tune in Saturday, April 27 to MMAWeekly.com for UFC on ESPN+ 8: Jacare vs. Hermansson full live results from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

