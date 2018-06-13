Check Out Greg Hardy’s 57-Second KO That Earned a UFC Contract (Video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 13, 2018
NoNo Comments

Controversial ex-NFL player Greg Hardy is officially headed to the UFC.

On Tuesday night as part of Dana White’s Contender Series, Hardy blasted fellow NFL veteran Austen Lane with a vicious first round knockout to start his professional career with a victory and a developmental contract with the UFC. 

Hardy was a highly publicized addition to the Contender Series not only because he’s a brutish heavyweight with incredible athletic prowess from his years spent on the gridiron but also because of his checkered past.

Now, he’ll get the opportunity to do his best to put the past behind him and climb the UFC heavyweight ranks.

RELATED > Greg Hardy on His First Professional Win and His Future

Check out Greg Hardy’s brutal first-round knockout of fellow NFL veteran Austen Lane.

               

