Check Out Francis Ngannou’s Vicious Knockout Reel

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

Before Francis Ngannou takes on Cain Velasquez at UFC Fight Night: Phoenix on ESPN, look back at his previous performances in the Octagon, featuring knockouts of Andrei Arlovski, Alistair Overeem, and Curtis Blaydes that made commentator Joe Rogan call Ngannou “the scariest guy I’ve ever seen fight.”

