Check out Fabricio Werdum’s top career finishes

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the top finishes from former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum. The Brazilian holds wins over some of the biggest names in the heavyweight division including Fedor Emelianenko, Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira, Mark Hunt, Cain Velasquez, among others. Werdum faces Aleksei Oleinik at UFC 249 on May 9.

