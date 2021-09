Check out Derek Brunson’s top UFC finishes | Video

Be ready from the opening bell when you fight UFC middleweight Derek Brunson, because all but one of Brunson’s career finishes has taken place in the very first round.

Brunson, ranked no. 5 in the middleweight division, takes on no. 7 ranked Darren Till in the main event of UFC Vegas 36 on Saturday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Check out Brunson’s top UFC finishes.

(Courtesy of UFC)

