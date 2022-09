Check out Dana White’s ridiculous backyard | Video

UFC president Dana White has a lot of things, but arguably none better than the outdoor setup at his Las Vegas residence.

White recently gave a tour of his backyard to BBQGuys showing off his pools, terraces, sitting areas, and outdoor kitchen. Did we mention that he has his own personal chef? White said that he wanted his backyard to feel like a resort, and he certainly accomplished that.

Take a peek inside how Dana White lives, when he’s outside.

