Check out Conor McGregor's Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey Christmas commercial | Video

December 10, 2021
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor recently posted a Christmas commercial for his Irish whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve to his Instagram account.

“The Notorious” is healing from a broken leg suffered in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July. He expects to be back to full-contact training this spring with the hopes to return to the Octagon in 2022.

Check out his starring role as spokesperson and drummer.

