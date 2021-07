Check out Conor McGregor’s new Proper Twelve ad that references his broken leg | Video

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor continues to recover from a broken leg suffered at UFC 264 on July 10, and incorporated his injury in a new ad for his whiskey.

McGregor posted the video to his Instagram account on Thursday.

