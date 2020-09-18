Check out Colby Covington’s top UFC finishes

Watch former UFC welterweight interim champion Colby Covington‘s top knockouts and submissions so far in his UFC career. “Chaos” takes on former titleholder Tyron Woodley in the UFC Vegas 11 main event on Saturday at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Covington looks to bounce back from a loss in his last outing to champion Kamaru Usman.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Colby Covington: Tyron Woodley is 'the only one that's racist' | UFC Vegas 11

