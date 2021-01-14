Check out Calvin Kattar’s top UFC finishes

Calvin Kattar has climbed up the featherweight ranks since joining the UFC with impressive performances and finishes in big-time matchups.

This Saturday, Kattar headlines the first UFC fight card of 2021 when he meets former featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC Fight Island 7. Kattar (22-4) is riding a two fight winning streak while Holloway (21-6) hopes to rebound from back-to-back losses to champion Alexander Volkanovski.

(Courtesy of UFC)

