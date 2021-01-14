Check out Calvin Kattar’s top UFC finishes

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 13, 2021
Calvin Kattar has climbed up the featherweight ranks since joining the UFC with impressive performances and finishes in big-time matchups.

This Saturday, Kattar headlines the first UFC fight card of 2021 when he meets former featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC Fight Island 7. Kattar (22-4) is riding a two fight winning streak while Holloway (21-6) hopes to rebound from back-to-back losses to champion Alexander Volkanovski.

(Courtesy of UFC)

