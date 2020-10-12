Check out Brian Ortega’s top finishes ahead of UFC Fight Island 6

While best known for his grappling and submission prowess, UFC featherweight Brian Ortega can also mix it up while standing as he has shown in his career thus far.

Ortega next squares off with Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) in the UFC Fight Island 6 main event on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Will he be able to add The Korean Zombie to his impressive highlight reel of finishes?

Ahead of his Fight Island showdown with Jung, take a look back at some of the most impressive finishes in Brian Ortega’s UFC career.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

