Check out Alistair Overeem’s top career finishes

(Courtesy of UFC)

When considering the longevity and highlights of his career, Alistair Overeem has put together one of the most impressive resumes the sport has ever seen. From PRIDE FC to Strikeforce to UFC.

Take a look back at Overeem’s best career finishes. On Saturday, Overeem headlines UFC Vegas 18 against Alexander Volkov in an attempt to align himself with a title fight.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather’s return opposite YouTuber Logan Paul gets sidelined