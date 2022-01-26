Charles Oliviera vs. Justin Gaethje title fight set for May 7

Justin Gaethje is getting another shot at the lightweight title.

After a Fight of the Year showdown with Michael Chandler, Gaethje earned himself a shot at the reigning 155-pound king … Charles Oliviera.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Dana White confirmed the matchup will take place on May 7 at a location to be determined.

OLIVEIRA VS. GAETHJE IS ON, per UFC president Dana White. Championship fight will take place May 7, location TBD. What a fight. And Still? And New? pic.twitter.com/MJv2mMaqtK — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 26, 2022

Originally the UFC had hoped to make the May 7 card a PPV event in Brazil but a recent report by Combate says the event will likely be in the US.

Gaethje fought for the undisputed title in 2020, he lost the fight to Khabib Nurmagomedov who then retired from the sport.

Oliviera has not lost a fight since he lost to Paul Felder in 2017. He earned the title when he defeated Michael Chandler for the then vacant title. He defended it against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.