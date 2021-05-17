Charles Oliveira’s UFC 262 celebration that included jumping into the crowd (video)

Charles Oliveira became the undisputed lightweight champion at UFC 262 on Saturday by knocking out Michael Chandler in the second round of a wild fight.

Having been hurt and nearly finished in the opening round, Oliveira turned the tables with a perfectly placed left. hand in the opening moments of the second frame. The road for “Do Bronx” becoming a UFC champion was record-setting long. After the knockout win to capture the belt, Oliveira was overcome with emotion and jumped into the crowd during his celebration. Check out the cage-side view of the Brazilian’s triumphant moment.

Dana White rips into Jake Paul’s promoter and Oscar De La Hoya

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Charles Oliveira fires back at Conor McGregor | UFC 262 video

Dustin Poirier reacts to Charles Oliveira winning UFC lightweight title