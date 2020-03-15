Charles Oliveira zones in on lightweight title after defeating Kevin Lee at UFC Brasilia

HOT OFF THE WIRE
featuredDana White: UFC 249 Khabib vs. Ferguson will happen, maybe not in the US

featuredUFC postpones next three events, closes offices, but UFC 249 still on… for now

featuredUFC London on the move, Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards scratched

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 28: Kevin Lee vs Charles Oliveira recap video

March 14, 2020
Charles Oliveira extended his winning streak to seven consecutive fights with his third-round submission of Kevin Lee at UFC on ESPN+ 28 on Saturday in Brasilia, Brazil.

With the win in his pocket, despite having to fight in front of an empty arena because of coronavirus concerns, Oliveira took aim at the winner of the upcoming lightweight title fight between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and challenger Tony Ferguson. Khabib vs. Ferguson takes place on April 18 at UFC 249.

TRENDING > UFC on ESPN+ 28 results: Charles Oliveira streaks toward Khabib with finish of Kevin Lee

(Courtesy of UFC)

