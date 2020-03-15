Charles Oliveira zones in on lightweight title after defeating Kevin Lee at UFC Brasilia

Charles Oliveira extended his winning streak to seven consecutive fights with his third-round submission of Kevin Lee at UFC on ESPN+ 28 on Saturday in Brasilia, Brazil.

With the win in his pocket, despite having to fight in front of an empty arena because of coronavirus concerns, Oliveira took aim at the winner of the upcoming lightweight title fight between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and challenger Tony Ferguson. Khabib vs. Ferguson takes place on April 18 at UFC 249.

(Courtesy of UFC)