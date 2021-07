Charles Oliveira: Who does he want – Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier? | UFC 264 Video

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira weighs in on who. he’d rather face next between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

Poirier and McGregor headline tonight’s UFC 264 fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 264 live results: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)