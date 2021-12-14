Charles Oliveira responds to Conor McGregor’s call out: ‘Let’s go baby’

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor asked what date he’s fighting lightweight champion Charles Oliveira on Monday, and Oliveira responded.

“So what date am I fighting Oliveira,” McGregor posted on social media.

So what date am I fighting Oliveira? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 13, 2021

The lightweight champion responded, asking McGregor, “What do you think about this weekend?”

“I’m ready, I’m still in town, and there’s an up & coming event. Let’s go baby,” Oliveira wrote.

What do you think about this weekend?



I’m ready, I’m still in town, and there’s an up&coming event. Let’s go baby https://t.co/BDbI6SzewF pic.twitter.com/yh51OmPLX4 — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) December 13, 2021

McGregor is currently recovering from a leg injury he sustained in his third fight with Dustin Poirier in July. Oliveira defeated Poirier in the UFC 269 main event on Saturday. McGregor’s coming off back-to-back losses to Poirier and hasn’t put together consecutive wins since 2016.

Top ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje is expected to face Oliveira next. During the UFC 269 Post-Fight Press Conference UFC president Dana White said Gaethje was likely next to get a title shot.

“Yeah, it makes sense,” White said when Gaethje’s name was brought up during the press conference on Saturday night.