Charles Oliveira predicts Michael Chandler to KO Conor McGregor

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira doesn’t think Conor McGregor will beat Michael Chandler when the two fight later this year after coaching The Ultimate Fighter.

“I don’t think he’s going to win,” Charles Oliveira stated on the The MMA Hour. “I mean, he’s a guy that sells. He’s great to promote, and people love his fights, but I don’t think he’s going to win. So [I don’t have to deal with it].”

He continued, “Yeah, I believe Chandler is an explosive fighter. McGregor hasn’t fought in a long time, so I believe Chandler is going to win.

Oliveira was asked the question in the context of the possibility of McGregor leapfrogging him to a title shot with a win over Chandler. With McGregor’s return and a new champion in the division, Islam Makhachev, the list of potential contenders seems endless in the weight class.

Oliveira lost the title to Makhachev at UFC 280 in October. Oliveira is the top contender in the division with Dustin Poirier sitting second. Justin Gaethje is the third ranked 155-pound fighter with Beneil Dariush and and Chandler rounding out the top five. In the sixth spot sits Rafael Fiziev who is on a six-fight winning streak.

McGregor’s return throws all of that out the window if he wins against Chandler.

Daniel Cormier offers advice for Jake Paul’s next move