Charles Oliveira Overcomes Adversity to Finish David Teymur (UFC Fortaleza Highlights)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from the lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and David Teymur at UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 in Fortaleza, Brazil.

RELATED:

UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 marked the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s first event in Brazil in 2019 with plans to return later in the year.

The fight promotion keeps traveling south next week with its first trip of the year to Australia for UFC 234. The Melbourne fight card is topped by Robert Whittaker putting his middleweight championship on the line opposite Kelvin Gastelum with former 185-pound kingpin Anderson Silva putting his legacy on the line against Israel Adesanya, whom many consider to be the new, refined version of Silva.