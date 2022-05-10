Charles Oliveira offers to train Tony Ferguson for his next fight, Ferguson responds

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira offered to help train former interim lightweight titleholder Tony Ferguson for his next fight.

Oliveira and Ferguson fought at UFC 256 in December 2020. Oliveira defeated Ferguson by unanimous decision. The two fought on the same fight card on Saturday at UFC 274 in Phoenix. Ferguson suffered a second-round knockout loss to Michael Chandler. Oliveira defeated top ranked challenger Justin Gaethje in the first round, but was stripped out the belt due to missing weight by a half pound for the fight.

On Monday, Olivera made the offer to Ferguson via social media.

“We’re among big dogs, up & downs are part of our jorneys. I admire you a lot @tonyfergusonxt. You’ve the history inside the Octagon. Head up “El Cucuy”! If you wish, let’s train together in ChuteBoxe’s hedquarter in São Paulo for your nxt fight. You’re a brother,” Oliveira posted on Twitter.

Ferguson responded to Oliveira’s offer.

“Way to stay focused Chuck,” Ferguson wrote. “Don’t let your team let you miss weight again ok Buddy. We’ll see you soon kid, be good- Champ.”