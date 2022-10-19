HOT OFF THE WIRE
Aljamain Sterling UFC 228 post-fight interview

featuredAjamain Sterling says he can’t wait to serve TJ Dillashaw a ‘bit of humble pie’

featuredCharles Oliveira: Islam Makhachev ‘skipped the line’ to title fight because of Khabib

featuredOscar De La Hoya predicts Jake Paul will KO Anderson Silva

featuredUFC fighters prohibited from gambling on UFC fights

Charles Oliveira: Islam Makhachev ‘skipped the line’ to title fight because of Khabib

October 19, 2022
NoNo Comments

The former lightweight champion is taking shots at his upcoming opponent.

While speaking with the media at the UFC 280 media day Charles Oliveira blasted Islam Makhachev for getting a title shot based on his relationship with former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I think Islam deserves all the respect in the world,” Oliveira said. “But I think he should’ve fought somebody maybe in the top five like I did, not just surf on someone else’s wave and skip the line like he did.”

When asked if he meant Nurmagomedov, he replied “For sure, this fight is only happening because of him.”

Makhachev is riding a 10-fight win streak with recent wins over Bobby Green and Dan Hooker but that doesn’t seem to impress Oliveira.

“It’s for the history and for everything (Khabib has) done,” Oliveira said. “If it was any other guy, he would’ve had to walk the walk that I had to walk, knocking on people’s doors trying to get into a top-five (matchup). The reason why this fight is happening is because of him. That’s the real.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Nate Diaz blasts Khamzat Chimaev as “lame, scared, boring rookie!”

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
RECENT EVENTS
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA
Nerdcore Movement
Living a Stout Life