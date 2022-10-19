Charles Oliveira: Islam Makhachev ‘skipped the line’ to title fight because of Khabib

The former lightweight champion is taking shots at his upcoming opponent.

While speaking with the media at the UFC 280 media day Charles Oliveira blasted Islam Makhachev for getting a title shot based on his relationship with former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I think Islam deserves all the respect in the world,” Oliveira said. “But I think he should’ve fought somebody maybe in the top five like I did, not just surf on someone else’s wave and skip the line like he did.”

When asked if he meant Nurmagomedov, he replied “For sure, this fight is only happening because of him.”

Makhachev is riding a 10-fight win streak with recent wins over Bobby Green and Dan Hooker but that doesn’t seem to impress Oliveira.

“It’s for the history and for everything (Khabib has) done,” Oliveira said. “If it was any other guy, he would’ve had to walk the walk that I had to walk, knocking on people’s doors trying to get into a top-five (matchup). The reason why this fight is happening is because of him. That’s the real.”