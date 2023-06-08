Charles Oliveira: It wasn’t me in loss to Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira can’t explain what went wrong when he lost the lightweight championship to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280… because he wasn’t there.

“About that other fight, I didn’t watch it. It wasn’t me. I wasn’t there,” Oliveira said at the UFC 289 media day when asked about his loss to Makhachev.

“This is a different Charles. This is a Charles that’s thirsty. The Charles that you’re going to see (at UFC 289) is the Charles that you know that’s thirsty for victory, that’s hungry. Someone that’s back at it, a lion that is always hunting. That’s the Charles that you’re going to see.”

Oliveira tried to explain his feelings about the loss to Makhachev. But he is focused on Saturday’s UFC 289 co-main event opposite fellow lightweight contender Beneil Dariush.

