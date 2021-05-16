HOT OFF THE WIRE
Charles Oliveira UFC 262 video post-fight

featuredCharles Oliveira fires back at Conor McGregor | UFC 262 video

featuredDustin Poirier reacts to Charles Oliveira winning UFC lightweight title

Conor McGregor UFC 257 cold open

featuredConor McGregor addresses Charles Oliveira, teases he’s next

featuredUFC 262 results: Charles Oliveira knocks out Michael Chandler in lightweight title victory

Charles Oliveira fires back at Conor McGregor | UFC 262 video

May 16, 2021
NoNo Comments

Charles Oliveira won the UFC lightweight championship on Saturday night in Houston. Shortly after his victory, Conor McGregor congratulated Oliveira, but included a thinly veiled dig at the new champion.

That may have ruffled Oliveira’s feathers just a bit, as he had some sharp words for the former two-division champion and current king of the Forbes list of highest paid athletes.

Charles Oliveira UFC 262 post-fight video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC 262 results: Charles Oliveira knocks out Michael Chandler in lightweight title victory

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA