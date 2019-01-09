Charles Oliveira Faces David Teymur at UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ in Fortaleza, Brazil

Following a quick submission win in December, Charles Oliveira will make a quick turn around to face David Teymur in a lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ in Fortaleza, Brazil on Feb. 2.

UFC officials announced the matchup on Wednesday.

Oliveira is currently riding a three fight win streak while going 4-1 overall since returning to the lightweight division in 2017.

Already holding the record for the most submissions in UFC history, Oliveira tacked another finish onto his resume in his last fight when he put away Jim Miller by rear naked choke at the final UFC on FOX card in Milwaukee.

Now Oliveira will try to stop another surging contender as Teymur will attempt to get the biggest win of his career after five straight victories to start his UFC career.

Teymur, who debuted as part of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ cast coached by Conor McGregor, has looked like a top prospect at 155-pounds with wins over Nik Lentz, Drakkar Klose and Lando Vannatta.

To move to 6-0 in the UFC, Teymur has to go through the most dangerous submission specialist in the history of the organization.

Oliveira vs. Teymur is the latest addition to the card in Fortaleza, Brazil that will be headlined by a bantamweight title eliminator between Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes.