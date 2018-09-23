Charles Oliveira Breaks All Time Submission Record, Takes Home $50,000 Bonus

Charles Oliveira passed mixed martial arts legend Royce Gracie for the most submissions in UFC history on Saturday night and he’s going home with a bonus as a reward.

Oliveira earned a second round rear naked choke to put away Christos Giagos in the featured prelim on Saturday night to surpass Gracie with 11 career submissions in the UFC.

Afterwards, Oliveira was handed a $50,000 bonus for ‘Performance of the Night’.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira returned from a long layoff to pick up an impressive second round knockout against Sam Alvey that also earned him a $50,000 bonus for ‘Performance of the Night’.

And finally the slugfest main event between Thiago Santos and Eryk Anders netted each of them $50,000 for ‘Fight of the Night’ honors.

Santos ultimately finished Anders by third round TKO but at least both fighters will go home with an extra paycheck after the knock down, drag out war on Saturday night