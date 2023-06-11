Charles Oliveira at UFC 289: ‘Dana, I’m next, you know!’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 11, 2023
Charles Oliveira is back! Following a blistering performance at UFC 289, defeating Beneil Dariush inside of the first round, it will be hard to deny “Da Bronx” a shot at regaining the UFC lightweight championship.

Oliveira lost the belt before stepping into the Octagon opposite Justin Gaethje. He missed weight while holding the belt, which meant that he would not retain the belt, even though he won the fight. Oliveira then lost to Islam Makhachev in an attempt to regain the belt.

That put him on the outside looking in, but with such an impressive finish of Dariush at UFC 289, it will be hard to deny he should get another crack at the title.

“Dana, I’m next, you know,” Oliveira said, sending a message to UFC president Dana White.

UFC 289: Charles Oliveira stops Beneil Dariush with first-round TKO

Charles Oliveira UFC 289 Octagon Interview

(Video courtesy of UFC)

