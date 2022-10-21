Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were the first fighters to weigh-in for UFC 280 | Video

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and challenger Islam Makhachev were the first fighters to hit the scale in Abu Dhabi at the official UFC 280 weigh-ins.

Both men tipped the scales at 154.5 pounds making Saturday’s main event official. See how they looked on the scales.

UFC 280 features a second title bout. In the co-main, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling faces former two-time titleholder T.J. Dillashaw. Also on the fight card, former bantamweight champ Petr Yan faces rising start Sean O’Malley.

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa booked for UFC 284