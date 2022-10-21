HOT OFF THE WIRE

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were the first fighters to weigh-in for UFC 280 | Video

October 21, 2022
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and challenger Islam Makhachev were the first fighters to hit the scale in Abu Dhabi at the official UFC 280 weigh-ins.

Both men tipped the scales at 154.5 pounds making Saturday’s main event official. See how they looked on the scales.

UFC 280 features a second title bout. In the co-main, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling faces former two-time titleholder T.J. Dillashaw. Also on the fight card, former bantamweight champ Petr Yan faces rising start Sean O’Malley.

