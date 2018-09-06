Charles Johnson Expecting Fight of the Night Against Brandon Royval at LFA 48

For his June 8 bout against Andrew Kimzey at LFA 42, flyweight Charles Johnson was eager to have a strong performance and not only get a win, but rebound off a loss in his previous bout.

For the most part, Johnson feels things against Kimzey went as well as they could, enabling him to pick up a first round TKO victory.

“I was itching to get back in there coming off a loss,” Johnson told MMAWeekly.com. “The fight went exactly how you’d want it to go: it was a really fast, early, finish. I was ready to fight again. I was ready to keep the ball rolling out of that.

“The LFA is great. They take care of their fighters. I had fought there last year in August, so it was a very comfortable setting for me. Everything about it was great. A couple of my teammates were on the card and they got wins too, so that was great.”

In Johnson’s only career loss in March to Sean Santella via unanimous decision, he feels he learned that he cannot give up control for any amount of time, which he believes cost him the fight.

“After the fight there was a couple of things I know I could have done better,” said Johnson. “When I took him down I could have controlled (Santella) a little more, but I was letting the guy back up, so I could have done more to win those rounds. I’m just learning to take advantage of positions better in the fight.”

On Friday in Kearney, Neb., Johnson (7-1) will face off against Brandon Royval (7-3) in the 125-pound co-main event of LFA 48.

“Both of us are finishers,” Johnson said. “Both of us go out there to finish the fight. (Royval) looks like a tough kid. He looks like his mind is in the sport. I know it’s going to be a good fight. I think it could be Fight of the Night.

“I always want to fight the best, and I don’t want easy to fights, so I’m excited to fight Brandon, and see where I stand amongst the pack of prospects right now.”

Should Johnson come out of his bout with Royval healthy, he’ll be looking to close out his year with as many fights as possible.

“I’m not in fighting just to take a fight here or there,” said Johnson. “I’m fighting great fighters but I’m not at the peak of the sport right now, so until I get there I’m going to make that push, then I can pull it back and take some time. But if I’m healthy and I’m feeling great, I’m always pushing for another fight.”