Charges dropped against Conor McGregor in phone smashing incident in Miami

All charges against Conor McGregor in the phone smashing incident in Miami have been dropped.

The State Attorney’s office opted not to pursue the case any further after the victim, Ahmed Abdirzak, failed to cooperate with investigators. Abdirzak already settled a lawsuit he filed against McGregor out of court.

“The victim of the crime does not wish to return to the United States and prosecute this case,” Khalil Madani from the prosecutor’s office said in a statement to the Miami Herald on Monday.

McGregor was originally arrested after Abdirzak was attempted to take photos of the UFC superstar as he left the famed Fontainebleau Hotel in the early morning hours of March 11. According to the original complaint along with surveillance video that surfaced after the arrest, McGregor slapped Abdirzak’s cell phone out of his hand and then stomped on it several times.

According to the lawsuit, McGregor then picked up the destroyed phone and took it with him as he got into a waiting SUV that was there to drive him away.

Abdirzak filed charges against McGregor and he was arrested later that day on charges of robbery by sudden snatching and criminal mischief.

Now those charges have all been dropped.

As for McGregor, he’s been in talks with the UFC for his return to action after saying earlier this year that he was retiring from the sport.

McGregor quickly walked that back days later and now he’s in negotiations with the UFC on his next fight, although there’s still no word on when the former champion will book his return to the Octagon.