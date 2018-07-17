HOT OFF THE WIRE
Chandler Cole Brings More Weapons to Valor Fights 51 Heavyweight Title Bout

July 17, 2018
Since turning pro nearly two years ago, heavyweight prospect Chandler Cole has mostly managed to make positive steps forward in his career.

In all but one of his bouts, Cole has managed to pick up a win, and in the one fight he lost, he feels he has a good understanding of why it happened and how to avoid such a problem in the future.

“The only setback that I’ve had was when I fought (Tebaris Gordon) for LFA last year,” Cole told MMAWeekly.com. “I took the fight for granted and didn’t really train like I should have, but it was a great learning experience. Other than that I think I’ve performed very well and am super excited to get into the cage.”

Prior to turning pro, Cole had an extensive amateur career, which he feels was instrumental to helping him kick off his career in good fashion.

“One thing that I tell everybody is that winning is a really good habit to get into,” said Cole. “That’s what I did when I was an amateur. I fought everybody they asked me to fight and I kept winning. It really helped me get ready for the big stage.

“You might find a few guys with upside down records, but you hardly ever fight someone who is a professional fighter that doesn’t have some type of talent behind them. I definitely feel it helped me with my pro career.”

On July 21 in Johnson City, Tennessee, Cole (3-1) faces Aaron Bush (4-0) in a heavyweight championship main event at Valor Fights 51.

“I think I have to keep the pace very high,” Cole said. “As long as I can go in there and perform I should come away with a victory. Honestly, I feel I can finish (Bush). I just have to make sure I stick to my game and not play to his.”

Having competed as low as middleweight in his amateur days, Cole isn’t opposed to dropping down in weight, but he feels heavyweight is the best weight class for him to close out 2018 at.

“For now, heavyweight is a good weight for me,” said Cole. “Even though I’m a little shorter (at 5’10”) than some of my opponents, I feel I move really well for a heavyweight, and people my size don’t do the things I can do.

“A lot of heavyweights rely on being big guys with a lot of power. With me being shorter, I have to rely on bringing more weapons. I think that’s what makes me a really good heavyweight.”

               

