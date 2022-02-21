Chance Rencountre shows off massive injuries following brutal body kick

On Saturday at Bellator 274, the fight didn’t go Chance Rencountre’s way but he’s keeping a positive attitude in the face of very serious injuries.

According to a post by Rencountre, he broke several ribs, punctured his lung, and has a bruised kidney all from a massive kick to the body delivered by Andrey Koreshkov.

“Feeling pretty chipper for a man with 5 broken ribs, a punctured lung half full of blood and a bruised kidney..

Not the way I’d envisioned my Bellator return playing out but congratulations to @koreshmmarus and a big thank you to all the @bellatormma staff for all their hard work both pre and post-fight.. I’m feeling very well taken care of.”

“Shit happens,” he continued. “Thanks everyone for their support and well wishes. Imma get me some metal wrapped around my ribs and come back like Wolverine with the adamantium skeleton. Swipe right for the X-ray because I know y’all wanna see it.”

Rencountre’s manager, Brian Butler-Au, also shared his thoughts on the injury.

“Not the outcome we wanted but the kick was well placed and would have stopped anyone. Next time we will get a full camp and come back stronger,” he wrote on Intagram.