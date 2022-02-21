HOT OFF THE WIRE
Chance Rencountre

featuredChance Rencountre shows off massive injuries following brutal body kick

UFC Vegas 48 results - Jamahal Hill KOs Johnny Walker

featuredJamahal Hill KO’d Johnny Walker in brutal fashion at UFC Vegas 48

featuredConor McGregor responds to Nate Diaz with cryptic video

Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov’s advice to Francis Ngannou, ‘If someone pays you more money then go and take’

Chance Rencountre shows off massive injuries following brutal body kick

February 21, 2022
NoNo Comments

On Saturday at Bellator 274, the fight didn’t go Chance Rencountre’s way but he’s keeping a positive attitude in the face of very serious injuries.

According to a post by Rencountre, he broke several ribs, punctured his lung, and has a bruised kidney all from a massive kick to the body delivered by Andrey Koreshkov.

“Feeling pretty chipper for a man with 5 broken ribs, a punctured lung half full of blood and a bruised kidney..
Not the way I’d envisioned my Bellator return playing out but congratulations to @koreshmmarus and a big thank you to all the @bellatormma staff for all their hard work both pre and post-fight.. I’m feeling very well taken care of.”

“Shit happens,” he continued. “Thanks everyone for their support and well wishes. Imma get me some metal wrapped around my ribs and come back like Wolverine with the adamantium skeleton. Swipe right for the X-ray because I know y’all wanna see it.”

Rencountre’s manager, Brian Butler-Au, also shared his thoughts on the injury.

“Not the outcome we wanted but the kick was well placed and would have stopped anyone. Next time we will get a full camp and come back stronger,” he wrote on Intagram.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 271: Israel Adesanya best Robert Whittaker in rematch

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA