Chance Rencountre believes his wrestling is going to be key against Lyman Good at UFC 244

For welterweight Chance Rencountre, his unanimous decision win over Ismail Naurdiev at UFC 239 in July went pretty much how he thought it would leading up to the bout. He now has the opportunity to build upon. his momentum at UFC 244 this weekend.

Having scouted Naurdiev well prior to the bout, Rencountre feels he and his team had the right plan of attack going into the fight, and by following it he was able to pick up his second straight UFC win.

“It was a good fight for me,” Rencountre told MMAWeekly.com. “(Naurdiev’s) a tough, up and coming kid. I knew it would be a test. I accept that challenge. I game planned with my coach, stuck with my game plan, did what we wanted to do, and obviously prevailed.”

Following a loss in his UFC debut in June of 2018 to Belal Muhammad, Rencountre moved to his current gym fulltime and feels like that has helped him get back on track in 2019.

“That first loss was on 10 days’ notice, I was training, but I wasn’t training fulltime,” said Rencountre. “I moved out here to California after that first loss, so I’ve been out here for about a year now, and I’ve been able to incorporate myself in the gym fulltime.

“I’ve been able to better my craft every single day in every aspect; whether it’s Jiu-Jitsu or striking; mixing it all together. I’m a full-time professional athlete now and I can finally showcase it.”

At UFC 244 on Saturday in New York City, Rencountre (14-3) will look to pick up his third win of the year when he faces Lyman Good (20-5) in a preliminary 170-pound bout.

“He’s definitely going to be worried about my wrestling after that last fight,” Rencountre said of Good. “He just lost to a grappler (in Demian Maia), and I’m not comparing myself to Demian at all, but my wrestling is obviously good enough. I can wrestle with the top guys.

“I feel like my wrestling will set up my strikes. If he’s worried about my wrestling then let’s start throwing some hands, use my kicks, and see what happens from there. I feel like it’s all going to incorporate into the fight and it will open up and I think it will be a lot more well-rounded fight.”

When it comes to 2020, Rencountre has a very clear cut idea of where he wants to take things. More importantly than who he fights though is the fact he stays busy so he can make a consistent living at fighting.

“I would like to get a Top 25 opponent this next fight, then a Top 15 after that,” said Rencountre. “I want to keep racking up these wins and try to get into the Top 15 before the end of (next) year.

“I’m going to show up to work every day and bust my ass to make my craft better. I’m not doing this for fun or the fame or the glory, I’m doing this to cash some checks. I want to make a good living at this and hopefully set up my life and my future for my child and my family.”

Chance Rencountre at UFC 244 Ultimate Media Day

