Champion Sergio Pettis out of Bellator Grand Prix due to injury

The Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix just got a whole lot more confusing now that the champion has been removed from the bracket due to injury.

“Well some things aren’t meant to be,” Pettis wrote on Facebook. “Unfortunately hurt myself bad last week during training, was waiting for the results and it turns out I’ll be out for the next 6-9 months. I’ll be getting my first surgery after years of competing which happens to be the worst timing ever. I lose out on a chance to make a million dollars. Definitely depressing af but I’m a get the ball rolling on getting healthy and back to work. Good luck to the rest of the bantamweights in the tournament but just know y’all got lucky as F***!”

Chael Sonnen faces a multitude of charges following Las Vegas hotel brawl

Initially, Pettis was slated to face his longtime training partner and friend, Raufeon Stots at Bellator 279. Now, according to MMA Junkie, former champion Juan Archuleta will step into Pettis’ role and face Stots for the interim title and a chance to win $1 million.

The lineup of Bellator 279 currently includes: