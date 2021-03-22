Champion boxer Claressa Shields talks to Joe Rogan about transition to MMA

Claressa Shields is considered one of, if not thee, top female boxer on the planet.

She currently holds titles in numerous organizations, including the WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA, and The Ring. Not only that, but she has also won titles in three weight classes. Shields is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist in boxing.

In November of 2020, Shields inked a three-year, multi-fight contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). She is expected to make her mixed martial arts debut under the PFL banner in 2021.

Shields was recently a guest on the Joe Rogan podcast, where she talked about her career, as well as why and how she is making the transition from boxing to mixed martial arts.

Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights

(Video courtesy of PowerfulJRE)