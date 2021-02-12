Champ Kamaru Usman de-masks to make weight for UFC 258

The room collectively held its breath when UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman weighed 170.5 pounds for his bout with Gilbert Burns on Friday.

Being a title fight, both men have to weigh at or below the exact top end of the division. In Usman and Burns’s case, they each have to hit 170 pounds or less to make their title fight official.

Usman, however, was masked up while standing on the scale. When he stepped back and took off the mask, he reweighed, hitting the mark at exactly 170 pounds.

Breathing recommenced…

UFC 258 weigh-in video: Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns

