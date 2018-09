Champ Camp: Behind the Scenes Moments of Tyron Woodley’s UFC 228 Title Defense

(Courtesy of Tyron Woodley)

Check out the season finale of Champ Camp Season 5. Experience all of welterweight champion Tyron Woodley‘s moments behind the scenes from UFC 228: Woodley vs Till fight week. Woodley successfully defended his title by submitting Darren Till in the second round.

