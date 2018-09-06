Chael Sonnen Uses Poetry to Shred Jon Jones for Out-of-the-Cage Misdeeds

Chael Sonnen and Jon Jones have been targeting each other recently after Jones called Sonnen the worst trash talker in mixed martial arts.

Perhaps out to prove his dexterity with words, Sonnen posted the following poetry, taking some fairly pointed shots at Jones and his controversial past.

The poem was so extensive, it took the American Gangster two Twitter posts to get it out…